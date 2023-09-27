Napolitano and D’Alema, communists in power

The human and political story of Giorno Napolitano, President of the Chamber, minister and then President of the Republic and that of Massimo D’Alema, Prime Minister, they are in some ways similar: in fact it was a question of two cases in which the left used “force” to achieve and maintain power.



Let’s start with D’Alema. He was the first communist to be Prime Minister and – in the best communist tradition – he got there without going through the democratic scrutiny of free elections, even if he has always denied this reconstruction, however supported by the facts.

October 9, 1998 the Prodi government fell thanks to a crisis caused by Rifondazione Comunistawhich he suffered a split by Armando Cossutta’s Italian Communists, against a government crisis. Francesco Cossiga, former President of the Republic, inspired the formation of a first nucleus of “responsible people” who, led by Clemente Mastella, voted for confidence with the condition, however, that the new head of government was not Romano Prodi.

The choice fell on Massimo D’Alema with the blessing of the President of the Republic Oscar Luigi Scalfaro. The first and only government led by a former communist leader remained in office from 21 October 1998 to 22 December 1999. A second D’Alema government launched to bring in the Democrats took office on 22 December 1999 and lasted until 26 April 2000, when the Prime Minister resigned after a sound defeat in the regional elections.

The story of Giorgio Napolitano was instead more linear but no less symbolic and evocative. He becomes the 11th President of the Italian Republic for a first term from 15 May 2006 until 14 January 2015 and sees the executives of Silvio Berlusconi, Romano Prodi, Mario Monti, Enrico Letta and Matteo Renzi flow before him.

In his first term he replaces Ciampi. A second mandate, which began on 20 April 2013, was requested of him by the political forces to make up for the halved victory of Pierluigi Bersani’s Democratic Party which in vain tried to create a government with the Five Star Movement. It is the first time that this interpretation has been given to the Constitution. On 14 January 2015 Napolitano will resign and Sergio Mattarella will be elected, who will also repeat the current second mandate.

A consideration is obligatory: the centre-right, traditionally understood, has never had a President of the Republic. Having said this, D’Alema came to power through the crisis triggered by Fausto Bertinotti and the simultaneous rise of Cossutta, two institutionally declared communists.

Likewise, Napolitano was elected for the first time with a forced interpretation of the Charter and governed in an authoritarian manner and little inclined to compromise. I talked about it here. Let us only remember the supposed “coup” against Berlusconi with the help of the President of the Chamber, Gianfranco Fini and the long controversy with the Palermo Prosecutor’s Office over the so-called State – Mafia negotiation.

Therefore two stories that in many ways contain common elements: D’Alema came to power through a government crisis triggered by the communists and Napolitano arrived with a completely unprecedented “second mandate” which did not convince many constitutionalists. It is no coincidence that the right has always viewed these facts with suspicion.

Subscribe to the newsletter

