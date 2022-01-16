SSC Napoli displaces the entire public opinion and the world of Twitter: “Calcio Napoli congratulates Atalanta and Inter for having played a beautiful match, made up of honest and spectacular football” – so in the post match of Atalanta-Inter. A cryptic and allusive message as many followers claim in the comments. Others, on the contrary, believe that it is only a way to destabilize the environment in some way. However, the great doubt remains as to what were the true and profound reasons that moved the company to write these unusual congratulations.