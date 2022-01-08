Piotr Zielinski positive for covid. Napoli announces the positivity of the Polish midfielder who took the field against Juventus 2 days ago. For Zielinski, as for Rrhamani and Lobotka, Asl Napoli 2 Nord had ordered the quarantine before the match as they were close contacts of a positive.

“Following the swabs carried out this afternoon to the team group, Piotr Zielinski’s positivity to Covid-19 emerged. The player, regularly vaccinated, has strictly respected the medical protocol relating to all the behaviors to be adopted to avoid spread of the virus. Piotr is asymptomatic and will observe the period of isolation at his home “, writes Napoli on Twitter.