The Azzurri took the lead with Ostigard, then Blancos overtook with Vinicius and a crazy goal from Bellingham, equalized on a penalty by Zielinski. Meret’s unfortunate own goal decides Valverde’s great shot

Maurizio Nicita – Naples

Jude’s kiss betrays Napoli which pays for the greater quality in dribbling, and not only, of Real. Jude’s surname is Bellingham and in the middle of the first half he invents a dance, ball and chain, which leaves the Azzurri surprised, flying gracefully towards the goal and scoring the overtaking goal after Napoli’s initial illusion. But afterwards the Azzurri still managed to get back into the game. In the final, an unfortunate own goal by Meret decides on a missile from outside by Valverde. In the context of a pulsating Maradona for the occasion, the teams start very carefully, aiming above all not to allow space in the passive phase given that Garcia and Ancelotti deploy the only central pairing available.

And ironically, the less popular Ostigard and Natan, protagonists of Napoli's illusory advantage, are starting to make the difference. On Kvara's corner, Kepa is passed at the far post and Natan directs the ball well which hits the crossbar, on the rebound in the third half Ostigard jumps higher than anyone and even from Caserta they understand that the Azzurri are ahead, hearing the roar . Captain Di Lorenzo tries to give the philosophical signal, coming out under pressure on Kepa, but Napoli is unable to run forward to defend itself and by retreating it gives Madrid too much dribble, with Kroos impeccable (Ancelotti's choice is perfect, preferring him to Modric ). Too bad it's the captain who misses a horizontal pass to Lobotka, perfect interception by Bellingham, vertical ball to Vinicius who doesn't forgive. Napoli's lead lasts only 8′ as they continue to retreat and so the English champion once again realizes that he has the space in his midfield to sail towards Meret's goal. Anguissa tries to cover late, Lobotka doesn't close and when Ostigard arrives in the area he is unable to oppose. Fabulous goal, even if there was a team error in the defensive approach. The Azzurri try to react and the most dangerous is Politano who passes Camavinga several times and gets to the shot, twice central. The winger is more effective on the cross and Osimhen passes Rudiger in the third period but this time Kepa is reactive between the posts.

Napoli's recovery starts with great intensity, Zielinski comes back to the chair and immediately finds Osimhen in depth. The turn on goal is "saved" by Nacho. And the referee must be helped by VAR to whistle the penalty. From the spot the Pole is impeccable: post and goal. It's the best moment for the Azzurri who push with conviction and with Kvara and Zielinski again (excellent clearance from Kepa) they look for the advantage. Around the half hour mark, after having withstood the pressure, Real came out again and Modric was now dictating the tempo. But just when a draw seems like the right result, Valverde launches a great right-foot shot from 25 meters that has just been deflected by his compatriot Olivera: the ball hits the crossbar and bounces off the shoulders of the unfortunate Meret. The blue finish was generous with a turn by Ostigard saved by Kepa. At the end there was open applause for all of Napoli: they tried, but Carletto played the trick.