Rome (dpa)

Napoli defeated its host Lecce 4-0, during the match that brought them together today, Saturday, in the seventh round of the Italian Football League.

Napoli ended the first half ahead with a goal scored by Leo Ostegaard in the 16th minute. In the second half, Victor Osimhen scored the second goal for Napoli in the 51st minute, and Gianluca Gaetano added the third goal for Napoli in the 88th minute, before Matteo Politano concluded Napoli’s goals in the fifth minute of time. The match was lost from a penalty kick.

Napoli, the defending champion, raised its score to 14 points in third place, while Lecce’s score stopped at 11 points in seventh place.

This victory became the second in a row and the fourth this season for Napoli, which tied two matches and lost one.

On the other hand, this loss became the second for Lecce in the league this season, compared to winning three matches and drawing two matches.