Forward with Di Lorenzo, the Azzurri are caught by Bruma, then in the 88th minute the home team’s sensational harakiri gives Garcia the first 3 points

From our correspondent Vincenzo D’Angelo – braga (Portugal)

Napoli was the only smile during the two days of the Champions League. The Italian champions win 2-1 in Braga, reach Real Madrid at the top of group C and for one evening they try to ease the pressure that is already around coach Rudi Garcia, after the disappointing last two league outings. In Portugal it’s the usual Napoli, beautiful at times, never really in control of the game and unable to freeze the result after finding the advantage in added time in the first half with a flash from the center forward by captain Di Lorenzo. Bruma’s equalizer ten minutes from time had once again freed the ghosts around the Azzurri bench, then an own goal by Niakaté gave the Azzurri three fundamental points in the Champions League race, but also for the team’s head, which will be able to prepare for the next away match in Bologna with an extra pinch of serenity.

The start was immediately thrilling for the Azzurri, with Djalò (3′) running to the right and arming Horta in tow: a right foot deflected by Juan Jesus and put into a corner by Meret. Two minutes later, a sensational opportunity for Osimhen, served by an unfortunate back pass from Fonte: but the Nigerian alone in the area shoots at Mathaus in a desperate exit. In the 10th minute, a new double great chance for Napoli, with Mathaus super hitting headers from Osimhen and Di Lorenzo, with the second ending on the post after a deflection from the Portuguese goalkeeper. Garcia loses Rrahmani due to muscle problems, Ostigard enters. But Napoli continues to grow and appear in Braga's area, with Osimhen who heads close to the post following a perfect assist from Politano and then smashes the crossbar with a sure shot. Braga ease the pressure with another restart and a very poisonous header from Ruiz, who just misses the target.

In the 33rd minute, referee Gozubuyuk deemed an intervention on Osimhen a few meters from the goal to be a penalty: first he let it play, but neither Olivera nor Kvara found the winning shot, then he awarded the penalty. However, VAR intervenes and cancels the referee's decision. This brings us to injury time, where Napoli finally unlocks the lead: Politano's corner, Osimhen's rebound and a violent left-footed shot from Di Lorenzo, who kisses the bottom of the crossbar and turns into blue joy. At the last second of injury time, a potential goal by Braga, with Carvalho controlling the area well but volleying it sky high.

The second half opens with a central header from Anguissa, easily saved by Mathaus. Napoli started in control, but Braga gained confidence as the minutes passed and in the 17th minute they collected an excellent opportunity, with Horta touching the post from a good position. Garcia changes the attacking flanks: Kvara and Politano out, Elmas and Raspadori in. Teams are getting longer and potential opportunities are increasing. Di Lorenzo (27′) catches Zielinski free at the far post, but the Pole shoots wide from an excellent position. Napoli made a mistake in the last twenty metres, they didn't close out the match so Braga slyly waited for an opportunity, which promptly arrived in the 39th minute: Zalazar found the hole for Bruma who struck Meret. Cold shower, it seems like a new nightmare. But with nerves and a bit of luck, Napoli rushed forward and immediately found the new advantage, with Niakaté sending Zielinski's cross-shot into his own goal. The Azzurri suffer until the end with Braga hitting the post with Pizzi making his last attack. First success of September, useful to direct the Champions League group and perhaps to start again in the championship too. But still a lot – too much – suffering.