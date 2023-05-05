Napoli drew with Udinese and became Italian champions for the first time in 33 years

Napoli won the Italian Football Championship for the first time in 33 years. This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

The away team played a 1-1 draw with Udinese in the match of the 33rd round of Serie A and secured the championship ahead of schedule. Victor Osimhen scored in the visitors, and Sandy Lovrich scored a goal for the hosts.

Napoli are top of the table with 80 points. Thus, five matches before the end of the tournament, the club is ahead of the closest pursuer, Lazio, by 16 points.

The last time the team won the national championship was in the 1989/1990 season. Then forward Diego Maradona played for the club. Before that, the Neapolitans won only once – in the 1986/1987 season.