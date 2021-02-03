What has happened in the Atalanta in this winter market he sums up, perhaps, his philosophy: the project always comes before the proper names. The break with him Papu Gomez, the most decisive player of his last years, arrived due to his already null relationship with Gian Piero Gasperini, true hub of the club Bergamo. The technician has given his team a very clear identity and needed “more balance”, which he found using Pessina in the place of the Argentine, who was no longer indispensable. Before falling last Sunday to the Lazio from Simone inzaghi, the Nerazzurri had chained a 14-game losing streak.

Despite some ups and downs in the league that took its toll on the standings (seventh gear, although three points behind fourth place), the numbers confirm that the Dea it is still an offensive machine. In 20 days, Atalanta scored 45 goals, to which are added the decimated in the Champions, although one of the defects of the atalantini has been the management of the double commitment. Tonight (20:45) an important exam comes to them: they will visit in the Maradona yet Naples injured, in the first leg of the Italian cup. It will be the first of the three games with the southerners (two semifinals and a matchday of the A series) before being measured at Real Madrid. Gattuso will test the rival of Zidane.