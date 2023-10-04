He real Madrid won 3-2 on Tuesday in their visit to Naples on the second day of group C of the Champions Leaguewhich puts the meringues as leaders of the key in a match in which they shone Jude Bellingham.

Already the author on the first day of the late goal that helped the whites beat Unión Berlin in added time (1-0), the Englishman assisted Vinicius Jr (27) and scored the second goal with a great individual action (34 ), to turn around the initial 1-0 of the Norwegian Leo Ostigard (19).

In the second half, the Polish Piotrz Zielinski equalized again from a penalty (54) before a powerful shot from the Uruguayan Federico Valverde It hit first the crossbar and then the back of goalkeeper Alex Meret (78) to sneak into his goal, sealing the match in favor of the visitors.

Goal and assist in ten minutes



Napoli opened the scoring by taking advantage of a corner kick at the far post where Brazilian Natan headed a header onto the crossbar and Ostigard took advantage of the rebound to score with a header.

The Italian team was able to double their advantage minutes later, when a shot from Poland’s Piotr Zielinski (24) rebounded off a Merengue defender and skimmed Kepa’s goal.

Real Madrid was quick to punish that opportunity missed by Naples. Bellingham intercepted a pass when the Italian team was getting the ball out, leaving Vinicius Jr face to face against Alex Meret, in a duel that the Brazilian defined calmly, with a low and precise shot at the far post.

Less than ten minutes later, Bellingham scored the visitors’ second goal, managing to reach the rival area after a great individual action in which no Naples player could stop him and also finishing with composure.

The Englishman continues his sensational start to the season for the white team, with eight goals and three assists in all competitions.

Although Real Madrid had already taken control of the match, the Nigerian Víctor Osimhen (38) came close to tying with a great header that Kepa cleared with his hands.

Napoli looked for the third goal



The time in the locker room made Napoli feel better, determined to fight for the points. A pass in the Osimhen area was deflected by Nacho and, after a VAR review, a penalty was awarded due to the handball of the Spanish defender.

Zielinksi did not forgive from the eleven meters, returning the score to a draw. Boosted by the early tie, Napoli turned towards the Merengue goal and added their best minutes, with a deflected shot from the Georgian Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (56) and a new chance for Zielinski, saved by Kepa (57).

HEY JUDE! Bellingham scored an impressive goal against Napoli to confirm the great present he is experiencing at Real Madrid. It is different! pic.twitter.com/pZv4syoNHa — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) October 3, 2023

Although the locals seemed closer to achieving a new goal, Real Madrid defeated Naples with a powerful shot from the edge of the area by Uruguayan Fede Valverde, which hit first the crossbar and then Meret’s back, to sneak in inside the goal and take the three points from the stadium Diego Armando Maradona.

With this victory, Real Madrid leads group C alone with six points, while Naples is second, tied at three points with Braga, which won 3-2 on its visit to Unión Berlin, bottom after two defeats.

Real Madrid, leader of LaLiga, will receive on Saturday in the Santiago Bernabéu against Osasuna (10th) on the ninth day of the championship.

AFP