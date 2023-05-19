Napoli have established themselves as champions of the current Serie A campaign and now, as champions, they will have to receive a visit from a Champions League finalist, Inter Milan. The match corresponding to day 36 of Serie A is scheduled for Sunday, May 21.
Below we leave you all the information of interest for this match.
In which stadium is Napoli vs Inter Milan played?
City: Naples
Stadium: Diego Armando Maradona Stadium
Date: Sunday May 21
Schedule: 18:00 in Spain, 13:00 in Argentina and 10:00 in Mexico
How can you watch Napoli vs Inter Milan on television in Spain?
Television channel: Movistar LaLiga
Stream online: Movistar+
How can you watch Napoli vs Inter Milan on television in Argentina?
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
Live stream: Star+
How can you watch Napoli vs Inter Milan on television in Mexico?
Television channel: Sky HD
Live stream: Blue To Go Video Everywhere
How can you watch Napoli vs Inter Milan on television in the United States?
Television channel: ESPN Sports
live streaming:ESPN+
How can you watch Napoli vs Inter Milan on television in Colombia?
Television channel: ESPN
live streaming:Star+
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Monza
|
2-0V
|
A series
|
Fiorentina
|
1-0V
|
A series
|
udinense
|
1-1E
|
A series
|
salernitana
|
1-1E
|
A series
|
Juventus
|
0-1V
|
A series
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Milan
|
1-0V
|
Champions
|
Sassuolo
|
4-2V
|
A series
|
Milan
|
0-2V
|
Champions
|
Rome
|
0-2V
|
A series
|
Hellas Verona
|
0-6V
|
A series
Injuries at Napoli
For this league game, Napoli will not be able to count on two of its men, Mario Rui will miss the game because he suffers from foot problems and Hirving Lozano has a knee injury that will make it impossible for him to face Inter Milan.
Injuries at Inter Milan
There are two Nerazzurri players who are doubtful for this match, it is Mkhitaryan who has a muscle injury and Skriniar due to physical problems.
possible alignments
Naples: Gollini; Olivera, Juan Jesus, Rrahmani Bereszynski; Lobotka, Zambo Anguissa; Kvaratskhelia, Zielinski, Elmas; osimhen
Inter de Milan: Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, De Vrij, Acerbi; Bellanova, Gagliardini, Brozovic, Gosens, Dimarco; Lukaku, Correa
90min forecast
napoli 1-1 Inter de Milan
