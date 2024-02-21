Duel of two teams in crisis in the stadium Diego Armando Maradonahe Naples receives this Wednesday at his house Barcelona of Spain for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League.

It is a match between two teams that need to win to regain the confidence they have had in their respective leagues: the Neapolitans are in ninth position in Serie A, being the worst defending champion in the history of Italian football, while the Catalans are third. in Spain and its coach Xavi Hernández is highly questioned about the team's play.

The big news is the debut of the Coach Franceso Calzonawho came to the bench Naples after the departure of Walter Mazzarri. He is the third coach of the Italian team this season, adding the departure of Rudi García a few months ago.

The Italian, who leads the Slovakia national team, is making his debut as a club-owned coach. He had never had a team under his command and throughout his long career he was always an assistant coach.

LIVE from Napoli vs Barcelona