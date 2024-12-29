Follow the Serie A football match between Napoli and Venezia live
The meeting Naples – Venice of Serie A, which takes place in San Paolo at 3:00 p.m. can be seen live through
DAZN
.
Naples – Venice
Classification and statistics between Napoli – Venezia
Napoli comes to the match after having faced each other the day before the
Genoa
while Venezia played their last Serie A match against
Cagliari
. He Naples currently occupies the position number 3 of Serie A with 39 points, while their rival,
Veniceoccupies the place 18 with 14 points.
The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee's initial whistle.
