The Champions League returns to Maradona and a goal from Garcia’s team is subject to increased odds: read the comparison and analysis of the match

NAPLES-UNION, THE INCREASED QUOTA — The Champions League anthem resounds again at the Maradona: Union Berlin arrives, fresh from a streak of 12 consecutive defeats. Napoli, not only by virtue of this statistic, is the favourite. And among the odds stands out an increase reserved for new Goldbet users on the Score Goal Team Home Yes outcome, which goes from 1.06 to 6.00.

WHAT IS AN INCREASED FEE — When comparing the odds of the best football betting sites, you can often come across odds that are decidedly higher than average on a particular market. We are faced with an “increased quota”, i.e. a type of betting bonus that operators create to attract new users to their platform. In this case, if you don’t already have a Goldbet account, you can open one and thus ensure a higher odds on the outcome Home Team Goal Scorer: Yes, in the match between Napoli and Union Berlin. Usually, a minimum deposit is required from the user; while the maximum bet is defined by the bookmaker. It is always advisable to read the conditions and terms associated with the offer on the operator’s website. See also Colombia vs. Paraguay, live: follow the minute by minute

Napoli-Union odds — The odds on Napoli’s victory fluctuate between 1.40 and 1.44: the bookmakers therefore believe in the Azzurri. This is also demonstrated by the values ​​on the X and 2 signs, respectively between 4.50 and 5.00 and 7.50 and 8.80. It goes without saying that the odds on at least one Napoli goal in the match – the outcome Home Team Score Goal: Yes – are very low: just 1.04 on Snai, 1.08 on Betway, 1.09 on LeoVegas and 1.10 on Bet365. As mentioned, the exception is Goldbet, which for new customers offers a promo odds of 6.00 instead of the normal one of 1.06.

November 8, 2023 (changed November 8, 2023 | 10:07)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

#Napoli #Union #odds #odds #Home #Team #Score #Goal #outcome