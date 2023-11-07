Napoli-Union Berlin TV, where to see it: Sky, Mediaset, Amazon Prime Video? News on the Champions League match

Match not to be missed: Napoli must beat Leonardo Bonucci’s Union Berlin to advance towards qualification for the Champions League round of 16. Rudy Garcia’s team has brilliantly overcome the difficult moment of recent weeks and seems to have found its cruising speed: 3 wins and a draw in the last four matches between the championship and the Champions League. All this despite Osimhen’s injury. The Germans, on the other hand, are experiencing a very dark moment: 12 consecutive defeats in all competitions and have not achieved a positive result since 26 August when they won 4-1 at Darmstadt (in the Bundsliga they are second to last on par with Mainz with 6 points, ahead of Cologne which has 5). Group C has a ranking that seems clear: first is Real Madrid with full points (9 points and direct match won at Maradona 3-2), then Napoli with 6, followed by Braga (3) and Union Berlin (0). In the first match Raspadori scored the goal that earned 3 points on the pitch for the German team in the 1-0 victory for the Neapolitans.

Napoli-Union Berlin TV and streaming: where to see it? Quick guide to follow the Champions League match.

Naples-Union Berlin TV, where to see it

Napoli-Union Berlin will be broadcast live on TV Wednesday 8 November at 6.45pm on pay TV on Sky, to be precise on the Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 252 and Sky Sport 4K channels.

Napoli-Union Berlin streaming, where to watch it

The Champions League match between Napoli and Union Berlin will also be live streamed always from 6.45pm on SkyGo, Now and Mediaset Infinity+.

Napoli-Union Berlin commentary

The match between Napoli and Union Berlin will be covered by commentary by Maurizio Compagnoni with commentary by Beppe Bergomi (sideline Francesco Modugno and Massimo Ugolini) on Sky TV and streaming channels. Mediaset instead sends Riccardo Trevisani and Roberto Cravero into play.

Napoli-Union Berlin probable lineups

Politano, Raspadori and Kvaratskhelia: Rudy Garcia has no major doubts about the trident to be fielded in the match against Union Berlin. Anguissa, Lobotka and Zielinski in the middle of the field. Napoli’s defense? Natan should join Rrahmani to protect Meret’s goal, while Di Lorenzo and Mario Rui on the flanks.

NAPLES (4-3-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Natan, Mario Rui; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski; Politano, Raspadori, Kvaratskhelia.

UNION BERLIN (3-5-2): Ronnow; Diogo Leite, Knoche, Bonucci; Trimmel, Aaronson, Khedira, Haberer, Gosens; Becker, Fofana.

