Napoli Udinese live streaming, TV and probable line-ups of the Serie A match

NAPLES UDINESE STREAMING TV – Today, Saturday 12 November 2022, at 3 pm Naples and Udinese take the field at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, a match valid for the 15th day of the Serie A 2022-2023. Where to see Napoli Udinese on live TV and live streaming? Sky Sport or Dazn? Here are all the answers on how and where to see the game in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Serie A match between Napoli and Udinese will be visible live on the online platform DAZN. Expected ample pre and post game with interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with the various guests and experts. The kick-off of Napoli Udinese is scheduled for 3 pm today, Saturday 12 November 2022. In this article we have then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal way. . Also because, remember, piracy is a crime.

The probable formations

We have seen where to see Napoli Udinese on TV and live streaming, but who plays? What are the probable formations? Let’s see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for today’s match:

Naples (4-3-3): Meret, Di Lorenzo, Kim, Juan Jesus, Olivera, Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski, Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia Udinese (3-5-2): Silvestri, Perez, Bijol, Nuytinck, Pereyra, Samardzic, Walace, Makengo, Ebosse, Deulofeu, Success

