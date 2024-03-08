Napoli and Turin drew 1-1 in the match scheduled for today as a preview of the 28th matchday of Serie A. The Azzurri took the lead in the 61st minute with Kvaratskhelia, the Granata replied in the 64th minute with Sanabria. Napoli rises to 44 points but loses the chance to get closer to the Champions League area of ​​the standings. Torino is at 38.

The match

After an initial study phase, in the 10th minute Politano tries with a nice acceleration from the right, enters the area looking for an assist for his teammates but Buongiorno anticipates them and deflects it into the corner. In the 12th minute Torino responds with Bellanova who reaches the bottom and puts in a ball that is too high for the Granata attackers and on which Meret intervenes. In the quarter of an hour the home team were very close to taking the lead, central break by Politano, ball to Kvaratskhelia who appears in front of Milinkovic-Savic and shoots: great save by the Serbian and ball into the corner.

In the 23rd minute, Osimhen gets a good chance in the center of the area, but his header isn't accurate. In the 28th minute there was an opportunity for the guests with Zapata who won the ball back on the edge of the area and shot immediately: Meret stretched out and deflected it into the corner. In the 41st minute, a treacherous free kick from Rodriguez, the ball deflected from the barrier and went just wide. In the 43rd minute, another opportunity for Kvaratskhelia who cuts across the field and then dives with a header but Milinkovic-Savic does well to deflect it for a corner.

First chance of the second half for Napoli with Politano who cuts in from the right and shoots with his left, Milinkovic Savic saves to the ground. In the 13th minute, a nice insertion by Anguissa and a volley saved by Milinkovic-Savic. At 16' the Azzurri break the deadlock. One-two between Kvaratskhelia and Mario Rui, with the Georgian scoring with a split after an assist from the Portuguese.

However, 'Maradona's joy did not last long, in the 19th minute in fact Sanabriawho recently came on for Pellegri, finds the equalizer. The Paraguayan striker does well to resolve a melee in the area and beat Meret with an overhead kick to make it 1-1. In the 32nd minute from the development of a corner, Osimhen collects a loose ball in the area and shoots, Milinkovic-Savic somehow deflects it into the corner. In the 41st minute Kvaratskhelia was very dangerous from the edge, great shot and great save by Milinkovic Savic. In injury time Napoli were still close to scoring again with Kvaratskhelia whose cross shot ended up against the crossbar. The Neapolitan siege in the last few minutes did not bear fruit and the result did not change until Orsato's final whistle.