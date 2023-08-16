Napoli continues to work to put Gabri Veiga at Rudi Garcia’s disposal. There are continuous contacts between the parties and today could be a very important day: the Azzurri, according to Sky Sport, should formalize the decisive offer to reach the definitive agreement with Celta Vigo. De Laurentiis’ club, which has already found the agreement with the midfielder born in 2002, knows what the Spaniards want: a proposal that is close to the 40 million of the release clause, also through bonuses and a resale percentage. The Gabri Veiga negotiation will not depend on the sale of Piotr Zielinski, with Napoli wanting to do this operation regardless. The Pole has not yet decided whether or not to go to Saudi Arabia, although the Arabs are confident in a “yes” from him. In reality, even for family reasons with his wife who pushes a lot for a stay in Naples, a stay in blue cannot be ruled out.