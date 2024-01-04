Napoli-Politano, the offer from Saudi Arabia for Mazzarri's striker

Does Matteo Politano stay in Naples or go to Saudi Arabia? The winger of the Neapolitan team has been the protagonist of an excellent season so far (6 goals and 5 assists), but now we need to understand what will happen to his future. The contract expires in June 2025 and the renewal negotiations have been at a standstill for a few months: his priority is to continue wearing the shirt of the team with which he won the scudetto just a few months ago, but the white smoke has not arrived so far .

Meanwhile Saudi Arabia knocks on the player's door (7 net per season for the player for three years) and Napoli (12 million for the price tag). This January transfer window could be decisive for the future of Matteo Politano suspended between renewal and Al-Shabab's proposal.

