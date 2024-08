Romelu Lukaku is almost a Napoli player. The Belgian, who will be reunited with Antonio Conte after winning the Scudetto with Inter in 2021, arrived at Villa Stuart for his medical and was greeted with enthusiasm by many Neapolitan fans.

Lukaku, who in Italy in addition to the Nerazzurri shirt also wore that of Roma last season, is expected to sign a contract that will tie him to Napoli until June 30, 2027.