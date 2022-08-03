It will not have been a mouth-watering Naples, the one who beat Girona under the eyes, among others, of the starred chef Tonino Cannavacciuolo, but progress has been made compared to the two previous tests and above all the first victory against an international opponent (moreover newly promoted in Liga) has arrived. Decisive in the final Petagna (at this moment his passage to Monza is still blocked) and Kvaratskhelia after the Spaniards had found equal at the beginning of the second half. An own goal by the former David Lopez had paved the way for the Azzurri who this time started slowly but after Politano left the field (due to a resentment in the left calf) they changed gear with Lozano on the right and Kvaratskhelia on the left. Spalletti kept the eleven on the pitch (with the Georgian in) for longer than usual, suggesting that he could get very close to what will play in Verona on August 15th. After all, in midfield the Fabian-Zielinski ballot will resist until the end, while in defense the couple Rrahmani-Kim (burned by Castellanos on the occasion of the one by one but already appeared close-knit) was tried again.