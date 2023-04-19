Once again the hammer of Milan was stronger than the brush of Naples. The cheerful Partenopean team dominated with the ball, as in San Siro, but the ‘rossoneri’ shielded themselves perfectly, making an opponent desperate who they knocked out again as soon as they could, this time with the power of Leao and the trade of 9 Giroud’s own.

As expected, Napoli took the game early, buoyed by the return of Osimhen, the spearhead of their attack. The old San Paolo, renamed Diego Armando Maradona in honor of the greatest local myth, roared with force, confident of the comeback.

Mário Rui, Kvaratskhelia and Politano threatened the door of Milan, a team marked by the trade. Pioli’s men fell back, ready to defend their armored advantage in their own domains. A stingy approach, but that already in distant Lombardy proved to be effective if the trade is combined in the right doses with the punch to the counter.

See also "Sandman" and Johanna Constantine: Did John change gender for Netflix or is he another character? Naples Meret, Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani (Ostigard, min. 75), Juan Jesus, Mário Rui (Olivera, min. 34), Ndombélé (Elmas, min. 63), Lobotka, Zieliński (Raspadori, min. 75), Politano (Lozano , min. 34), Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia. 1 – 1 Milan Maignan, Calabria, Kjær, Tomori, Theo Hernández, Krunić, Tonali, Brahim Díaz (Junior Messias, min. 59), Bennacer, Leão (Saelemaekers, min. 84) and Giroud (Origi, min. 69). Goals:

0-1: minutes 43, Giroud. 1-1: minutes 93, Osimhen.

Referee:

Szymon Marciniak (Poland). He admonished Theo Hernández, Maignan and Di Lorenzo.

Incidents:

Second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals played at the Diego Armando Maradona.

It was difficult for the ‘Rossonero’ team to wake up but they did so with devastating forcefulness, forcing Leao to take a penalty that Giroud missed before Meret’s stretch. The scare left Napoli touched, once again saved by their goalkeeper against the point-blank shot of the French striker.

The tension was palpable in San Paolo, with a double change due to the injuries to Mário Rui and Politano, when Leao’s indomitable stride once again sowed panic on the slopes of Vesuvius. The Portuguese toured the field and had the necessary tact to ultimately serve up Giroud’s redemption goal.

Napoli needed an urgent reaction after the break and the truth is that Kvaratskhelia, perfectly dried up by Calabria, beat his pair for the first time but hit it wide. Milan put on its shell again before the warning and entrusted the sentence of the tie to the enormous power of Leao. Naples did not lose faith, it is fair to admit, but his options ended up definitively buried with the error from eleven meters by Kvaratskhelia. Osimhen’s goal came too late. And it is that in this tie nothing has worked out for the next champion of Italy. In Europe, Milan continues to command, faithful to its legendary history on the Old Continent.