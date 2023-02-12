With summaryNapoli has booked its nineteenth win of this season in 22 matches in Serie A. The leader won 3-0 at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona against Cremonese, where striker Cyriel Dessers was missing tonight. The club from Naples went further ahead of the competition and now has 59 points.
Napoli previously only won the national championship in 1987 and 1990 with Diego Maradona as the big star player, but the third Scudetto in club history seems only a matter of time. The lead on number two Internazionale is already 16 points, although the club from Milan has played a game less.
Cremonese caused a huge cup stunt in Naples on January 17, by winning 4-5 against Napoli in the eighth finals of the Coppa Italia after penalties. In the quarter-finals, AS Roma was also won 1-2, so that the last of the Serie A can compete against Fiorentina in the semi-finals of the Italian Cup in April.
Tonight, Napoli convincingly dealt with the PhD student. Georgian attacker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia opened the score after more than 20 minutes on his 22nd birthday. He pulled into the goal area from the back line and shot the ball past goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi of Cremonese, who have only collected eight points this season and are still waiting for their first victory.
Although Cremonese bit off nicely, coach Luciano Spalletti’s team was in control of the game. Napoli made it 2-0 after 65 minutes. South Korean Kim Min-jae headed the ball in front of goal from a corner, where Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen was in the right place to simply tap the ball in. It was his seventeenth league goal. The 3-0 fell more than 10 minutes before the end. Giovanni Di Lorenzo brought in Eljif Elmas and he took an effective shot.
