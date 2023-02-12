Napoli previously only won the national championship in 1987 and 1990 with Diego Maradona as the big star player, but the third Scudetto in club history seems only a matter of time. The lead on number two Internazionale is already 16 points, although the club from Milan has played a game less.

Cremonese caused a huge cup stunt in Naples on January 17, by winning 4-5 against Napoli in the eighth finals of the Coppa Italia after penalties. In the quarter-finals, AS Roma was also won 1-2, so that the last of the Serie A can compete against Fiorentina in the semi-finals of the Italian Cup in April.