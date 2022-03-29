If an offer of 80 million or more for Osimhen arrives, De Laurentiis could sacrifice him and focus on a young man with a sure future like the blue or the 21-year-old Albanian
Napoli legitimately thinks about the Scudetto, no one doubts, but they know the timing of the transfer market. March and April are fundamental months to prepare for the new season, a discreet sowing that leads to the harvest. First of all, the expiring speeches: Ghoulam and Malcuit are both saying goodbye, the same fate could befall Ospina in order to focus on Meret with immediate renewal of the contract.
#Napoli #studies #profiles #Scamacca #uphill #Broja
Leave a Reply