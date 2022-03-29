Napoli legitimately thinks about the Scudetto, no one doubts, but they know the timing of the transfer market. March and April are fundamental months to prepare for the new season, a discreet sowing that leads to the harvest. First of all, the expiring speeches: Ghoulam and Malcuit are both saying goodbye, the same fate could befall Ospina in order to focus on Meret with immediate renewal of the contract.