Empoli helped Napoli in the early stages of the game. Defender Ardian Ismajli worked the ball into his own goal in the 17th minute. After half an hour, Victor Osimhen scored the second goal with his nineteenth goal this season. The Nigerian has now scored eight league matches in a row. In Serie A, only Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), David Trezeguet (Juventus) Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) and Ciro Immobile (Lazio) succeeded this century.