Empoli helped Napoli in the early stages of the game. Defender Ardian Ismajli worked the ball into his own goal in the 17th minute. After half an hour, Victor Osimhen scored the second goal with his nineteenth goal this season. The Nigerian has now scored eight league matches in a row. In Serie A, only Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), David Trezeguet (Juventus) Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) and Ciro Immobile (Lazio) succeeded this century.
But more importantly: Napoli is in the lead with 65 points from 24 games. Inter, game less played, follows second with 47 points. Napoli ended the game with ten men due to a dirty red card from Mario Rui, who kicked his opponent in a nasty spot. However, it did not change the final result.
