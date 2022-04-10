“It makes everything more difficult. We have no choice but to be professionals with a quality stamp. We think about winning the next game, even if now it depends on others and not on us.” Thus the Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti after the 3-2 defeat at home against Fiorentina which complicates the Azzurri’s championship run.

Against the gigliati it was the fifth defeat at Maradona for the Neapolitans. “The episodes must be evaluated game by game. I don’t see anything similar to the other games, I don’t see a certain problem”, Spalletti concluded to Dazn.

“It’s a defeat that costs us a lot and that we didn’t deserve even though they didn’t steal anything,” he adds. “We started well but then they took the midfield. After the draw we were inside the game, there was perhaps a foul on Mario Rui on the 2-1 goal, then the third was similar. We have some faults, I’m sorry for the public and for the team, who had the right attitude “.