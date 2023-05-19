Spalletti-Napoli, resignation and farewell to De Laurentiis?

Luciano Spalletti and Napoli could they say goodbye at the end of an incredible season that led the team to win the third Scudetto in its history? It would be a sensational twist that no one would have ever expected until a few weeks ago. The Sports Courier Talks about possible resignation of the Tuscan coach if De Laurentiis fails to mend the rift. What happened? According to these rumors, first of all the modality of the renewal exercised by the blue patron: Spalletti would have been notified with a letter delivered to the headquarters by a manager and not personally by the president.

Spalletti-Naples, Vincenzo Italiani hot name if there was a divorce between coach Luciano and De Laurentiis

If Spalletti divorces Napoli, the Italian champion club will have to look for a new coach for next season, however full of ambitions: from confirming the Scudetto to the desire to be ever more protagonists in Europe (this year Napoli reached the quarter-finals in the Champions League eliminated by Milan). Many names of the total coach, even if a very hot track in the last few hours would lead to Vincenzo Italian. The Fiorentina coach is very popular for the work he has done in recent seasons, can leave the Viola club by paying a clause and his football philosophy is close to that of Luciano Spalletti. Not secondary factor, because it would allow a certain continuity within the team.

Spalletti-Napoli and those rumors about the return of Rafa Benitez

The alternatives to Vincenzo Italiano? Many, even if at the moment they are less traveled trails. We are fully coached. Antonio Conte and Giampiero Gasperini they are scenarios rather than indiscretions for now. La Gazzetta dello Sport spoke of contacts for a sensational return of Rafael Benitez.

Spaletti-Naples, the penalty of 8 million. De Laurentiis wants to convince him to stay

But pay attention to one not insignificant detail. According to Radio Kiss Kiss: Spalletti will have to pay an 8 million penalty to leave Naples. Director Valter De Maggio added: “It’s not the best, having collected 6 million in two years”.

“De Laurentiis is ready for a new summit with Spalletti. Despite the coach’s doubts, the president is confident. Spalletti has more motivational than technical doubts. He spoke to a well-known manager of his, a friend of his, about a possible sabbatical year. At the moment he has no agreements with other companies. De Laurentiis has set the deadline for the first week of June. If Spalletti doesn’t change his mind, we’ll think about a replacement” Ciro Venerato underlined on Rai Sport.

Fiorello, background on Spalletti: “They say you don’t renew, but when I heard him…”

The president of Napoli, Aurelio De Laurentiis has invited Fiorello to the Maradona stadium to make his program in the night between Sunday and Monday but he said no as he revealed to Viva Rai 2. Also revealing another background that goes decidedly against the trend with the rumors of these hours: “I spoke to De Laurentiis yesterday, he was together with Spalletti, since they say the coach doesn’t renew, I tell you that when I heard from them I complimented the coach and the two were happy and smiling”

