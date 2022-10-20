Napoli shirt with Maradona, the children denounce his former agent

Diego Armando Maradona continues to be talked about even in death, not only for his footballing skills recognized worldwide, but also for reasons of inheritance. A new legal matter involves his former agent Stephen Chickpeaswhich ended up under investigation with the hypothesis of he cons And defamation. The Neapolitan survey – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – refers to November 2021, one year after the disappearance of the sample, the Naples took the field in three games with one celebratory shirtthe “Maradona Game”, with above the stylized image of the Pibe built by the architect Giuseppe Klain.

The operation was born from the contract that on October 15, 2021 Ceci had signed with the Naples Football by Aurelio De Laurentiisa “lump sum” agreement through which his company, Diez, sold image rights at the Neapolitan club for only 22,500 euros.

Not even a euro, however, – continues the fact – gods 900 thousand euros cashed in for the sale of those limited edition jerseys, it ended up in the pockets of sonswhich claim at least the 50% of the proceeds and made a civil appeal to the Court of Naples: on 19 September 2022 the judge issued an order which, for now, gives reason to the heirsblocking the contract between Ceci and Napoli Calcio and ordering the seizure conservative of 150 thousand euros (one third of the amount claimed) to the agent, recognizing instead the “good faith” of the club from De Laurentiis.

Subscribe to the newsletter

