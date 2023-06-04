Napoli Scudetto party streaming and live TV: where to see the event

Today, Sunday 4 June 2023, Napoli champions of Italy, after the match against Sampdoria (kick-off at 18.30) will celebrate the scudetto at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium with a big party organized by De Laurentiis’ club which it will also be broadcast live on Rai 2. Where to see the Napoli championship party live on TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV

The Scudetto party will be followed by many newspapers, but live TV will only be visible on Dazn (which will broadcast the Napoli-Sampdoria match) and free-to-air on Rai 2 with Domenica Sportiva which will follow the entire event.

Napoli scudetto party live streaming

Not just tv. Everything can also be followed via the internet. Where? On platforms like RaiPlay.it and Dazn. But also on social networks where a lot of content will be published both by the official bodies, such as the Napoli football channels, and on those of the various fans who will tell their joy with stories, photos and videos.

Big screens

The Napoli scudetto party will also be visible in various pizzas of the Campania city thanks to the maxi-screens. Of these, 4 will be in the city of Naples, including in Piazza Municipio, while the maxi-screen in Piazza del Plebiscito which could be occupied by the dismantling of the stage of the Gigi D’Alessio concert is still in doubt. The remaining 10 in the cities of the province. Below is the list:

Town Hall Square

Market square

Scampia square

Bagnoli Square

Piazza del Plebiscito (perhaps)

Maxi-screens in the metropolitan area of ​​Naples

Bacoli

Castellammare di Stabia

Giugliano in Campania

Nola

Porticoes

Pozzuoli

Plan

We have seen where to see the Napoli championship party on TV and live streaming, but what is the program of the event? It will begin with the delivery of the Scudetto Cup and medals to the blue team, and then continue with the music and entertainment party at the Maradona created by the president of Napoli Aurelio De Laurentiis.

The party will start at 21.00 and will continue until 24.00 and will be led by Stefano De Martino. There will also be maxi-screens at the Stadium, mounted on the athletics track, to facilitate viewing for spectators in the lower ring sectors as well, in this case the screens will be installed before the match.

The president of Napoli, Aurelio De Laurentiis, revealed some details to Che tempo che fa. “It will be the party in which there will be the awarding of the Scudetto – said the blue patron – with the cup. There will be Stefano De Martino with his ability. We will go on Rai 2 at 21.02, then we will go on until midnight with many singers and many interventions. A stadium is always very complicated, it is not a theatre”.

The director of the show will be Stefano Vicario, a well-known television director, who has directed many successful fiction and broadcasts. Mystery about the guests who, however, will certainly be great Napoli fans. In the city there is therefore talk of Gigi D’Alessio, Clementino, Nino D’Angelo and many others.