Napoli Scudetto party: program, guests and times of the event at the Maradona stadium

What is the program of the Napoli Scudetto party scheduled tonight, June 4, 2023, at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium? The event will start at 21, after the match against Sampdoria. It will begin with the delivery of the Scudetto Cup and medals to the blue team, and then continue with the music and entertainment party at the Maradona created by the president of Napoli Aurelio De Laurentiis.

The Festival will start, as mentioned, at 21.00 and will continue until 24.00 and will be led by Stefano De Martino. There will also be maxi-screens at the Stadium, mounted on the athletics track, to facilitate viewing for spectators in the lower ring sectors as well, in this case the screens will be installed before the match.

The president of Napoli, Aurelio De Laurentiis, revealed some details to Che tempo che fa. “It will be the party in which there will be the awarding of the Scudetto – said the blue patron – with the cup. There will be Stefano De Martino with his ability. We will go on Rai 2 at 21.02, then we will go on until midnight with many singers and many interventions. A stadium is always very complicated, it is not a theatre”.

The director of the show will be Stefano Vicario, a well-known television director, who has directed many successful fiction and broadcasts. Mystery about the guests who, however, will certainly be great Napoli fans. In the city there is therefore talk of Gigi D’Alessio, Clementino, Nino D’Angelo and many others.

Big screens

The Napoli scudetto party will also be visible in various pizzas of the Campania city thanks to the maxi-screens. Of these, 4 will be in the city of Naples, including in Piazza Municipio, while the maxi-screen in Piazza del Plebiscito which could be occupied by the dismantling of the stage of the Gigi D’Alessio concert is still in doubt. The remaining 10 in the cities of the province. Below is the list:

Town Hall Square

Market square

Scampia square

Bagnoli Square

Piazza del Plebiscito (perhaps)

Maxi-screens in the metropolitan area of ​​Naples