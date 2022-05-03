The climate in Naples is not the most serene. The Neapolitan fans are strongly disappointed with the direction this league has taken in the last few games. Only one point in three games between Fiorentina, Rome and Empoli, which cut the Azzurri out of the championship race for good. There were disputes before the overwhelming success against Sassuolo and during the match the few fans present in the stands decided not to support the team as usual. The goal set at the beginning of the season, namely the return to the Champions League, has been achieved, but this is not enough because something has gone wrong lately. The championship victory could have come in earnest, Mertens himself said with a decidedly regretful tone.

DEFENSIVE COLLAPSE – The real strength of Napoli this year was the defense, for a long time the most impassable in Serie A. The absence of Koulibaly between December and January (due to injury and the African Cup of Nations) did not undermine the stability of the department with Juan Jesus who worthily replaced the Senegalese. But here it is the collapse in the second part. Napoli conceded goals from 11 consecutive games (15 goals conceded) and consequently from defensive certainty it has gone to no longer be the least beaten team back there. A different impact was expected from Koulibaly, who played thick matches but the declining numbers coincide with his return. He himself had sounded the alarm on 10 April, after the 2-3 home match against Fiorentina, saying “We have to work because we are conceding too many goals and this affects us in front of us. Behind we must be more solid to give confidence in attack”.

WHAT WILL BECOME KOULIBALY – The Napoli that will come will undergo important changes. The biggest one will be Insigne’s departure, players like Ghoulam and Malcuit will also leave, Ospina’s contract is expiring, the future of Meret and Fabián Ruiz strongly in doubt and in the event of a monstre offer he would also greet Osimhen. There is a delicate matter to face, that of Koulibaly. The Senegalese defender’s contract will expire in a year. There is the risk of arriving at an Insigne-bis but the intention is to anticipate the times, avoiding to bring the player to maturity. To date no negotiations already put on the table, nothing started and therefore a little uncertainty reigns momentarily. Soon will come the famous meeting between the parties to define the future. Napoli wants to keep him, give him the captain’s armband seen the farewell of Insigne. De Laurentiis does not intend to lose him and Koulibaly is very well at the foot of Vesuvius, he enjoys the city, lives as a Neapolitan and sings in Neapolitan. The premises are important, then it will be necessary to move on to the economic aspect: currently the player receives 6 million net, the company has set a cap on salaries at 3.5 but for Koulibaly an exception to the rule will be made. Another 6 million for another year, after which a lower offer but of about 5 million. The moment is waiting, the fans cross their fingers to still have their defensive wall.