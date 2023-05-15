Napoli Scudetto, Raffaella Fico-Marika Fruscio and more…

The Napoli scudetto gave very hot moments for fans and not. Not only thanks to the bathroom Raffaella Fico with a skimpy swimsuit or at explosive beauty of Marika Fruscio.

Among the most beautiful images of the past few days there are also by right those that see the protagonist Carmen Caccavalea beautiful one Neapolitan dancer who painted his whole body in theme Naples.

Napoli scudetto, Carmen’s body painting is breathtaking

On the girl’s bodypainted blue, can be seen Osimhen on the abdomen, the symbol of Naples on the chest, the face of Maradona on the back, lo historic sponsor Buitonias well as of course the third Scudetto. A real work of art that celebrated the Naples champion of Italy by the Habibi Beauty Center & Hammam by Roberta Pane, in Sorrento, with the collaboration of the artists Weronique Art And Serious Echo.

