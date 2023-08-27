Napoli Sassuolo live streaming, TV and probable formations of the Serie A match

NAPLES SASSUOLO STREAMING TV – Today, Sunday 27 August 2023, at 20.45 Naples and Sassuolo take the field at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, a match valid for the second day of Serie A 2023-2024. Where to see Napoli Sassuolo live on TV and live streaming? Sky Sports or Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to see the game in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Serie A match between Naples and Sassuolo will be visible live on TV on the online platform DAZN. Extensive pre and post match forecast with interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with the various guests and experts. The kick-off of Napoli Sassuolo is scheduled for 8.45 pm today, Sunday 27 August 2023. In this article we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal. Also because, we remind you, piracy is a crime.

Probable lineups

We’ve seen where to see Napoli Sassuolo on TV and live streaming, but who’s playing? What are the likely lineups? Let’s see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for today’s match:

Naples (4-3-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia

Sassuolo (4-2-3-1): Advice; Toljan, Erlic, Viti, Vina; Lopez, M. Henrique; Defrel, Bajrami, Lauriente; Pinamonti

