NAPLES SAMPDORIA STREAMING TV – Today, Sunday 4 June 2023, at 18.30 Naples and Sampdoria take to the field at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, a match valid for the 38th and final day of Serie A 2022-2023. Where to see Napoli Sampdoria on live TV and live streaming? Sky Sports or Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to see the game in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Serie A match between Naples and Sampdoria will be visible live on TV on the online platform DAZN. Extensive pre and post match forecast with interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with the various guests and experts. The kick-off of Napoli Sampdoria is scheduled for 18.30 today, Sunday 4 June 2023. In this article we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a way totally legal. Also because, we remind you, piracy is a crime.

Probable lineups

We’ve seen where to see Napoli Sampdoria on TV and live streaming, but who’s playing? What are the likely lineups? Let’s see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for today’s match:

Naples (4-3-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Olivera; Zambo Anguissa, Lobotka, Zieliński; Elmas, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia.

Sampdoria (3-4-1-2): Ravaglia; Zanoli, Nuytinck, Amione; Leris, Winks, Rincon, Augello; Djuricic; Quagliarella, Gabbiadini.

