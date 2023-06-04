Naples – As expected at Maradona in Naples, in the last league match, Napoli celebrates the Scudetto (with a bit of melancholy for Spalletti’s farewell) and Sampdoria says goodbye to Serie A.

The Neapolitans play the game from the first minute, but the Dorian defense proves attentive in any possible dangerous situation near his own penalty area. The visiting team then defends itself and tries to take advantage of some opportunities in the restart, such as the one that happens at the feet of the young ex Zanoli who kicks weakly at Meret after a pass from Gabbiadini. The same Gabbiadini, in the 24th minute, serves Quagliarella a fantastic ball at the far post, but the attacker from Campania headed wide.

In the first minutes of the second half, Sampdoria has another one great opportunity with Malagridarejected a lot by Meret, but then Napoli found the episode to unlock the match in the 62nd minute: Osimhen was brought down in the area by Murru, the referee whistled a moment late but still awarded the penalty for the blues. Osimhen himself goes from the spot and signs the 1-0. After having uncorked the game, Spalletti’s team begins to enjoy themselves and nearly doubles three times, first with Anguissa and then twice with Gaetano, blocked in both cases by an attentive Turk. Instead, he thinks about it in the end the newly entered Simeone to close the accounts on 2-0 with a beautiful right foot from outside.

Sampdoria-Naples





Quagliarella’s tears

Shortly before the match Fabio Quagliarella, captain of Sampdoria and former forward of Napoli was awarded. “Emotions are very strong and I promised myself not to cry but these have lost the upper hand. They put up a beautiful banner for me, I didn’t expect it. In the warm-up I couldn’t help myself”. Thus the Neapolitan Fabio Quagliarella, striker of Sampdoria and ex of Napoli, in Dazn, at the interval of the match between the Sampdoria team and the Napoli champions of Italy, in a ‘Maradona’ celebration “My future and that of Sampdoria? The most important thing was to save Sampdoria, this was the priority, a miracle happened and I thank the new ownership for saving us. I am available and I feel good, they will decide in total serenity “, he added.

Fabio Quagliarella was greeted with great affection by the Maradona fans, with a moving tribute and a banner for a great Italian footballer who has toured seven teams but still remains Neapolitan with his roots in Castellammare Stabia. At the time of the substitution, on the 88th, they were there chants and a prolonged standing ovation for the 40-year-old bomber who on leaving greeted in tears one by one the members of the benches, opponents and teammates.

Quagliarella is an ex of the Neapolitans, with whom he played in the 2009/2010 season before moving to Juventus, and in the past he has had a bittersweet relationship with the blue fans due to some misunderstandings. This time, however, right from the kick-off of what was probably his last match in Serie A (but he could remain with the Sampdoria in the cadet series) the fans cheered him and he burst into tears while Gabbiadini and Augello embraced each other for force him.

Stankovic’s farewell

“This will be my last bench, I won’t be there next season”: Dejan Stankovic and Sampdoria separatethe coach announced before the match.

“It was a tough season to face from any point of view – explained the blucerchiato coach – My emotions are divided in two. On the one hand there is the club’s decision to try to save the team from B or save the club. They chose the latter and I fully agree with this choice, I’m overjoyed for every single Dorian fan. It was a right choice, Samp deserves to keep fighting because they have wonderful fans. I understood how a club is loved and defended and I thank the fans for being close to me and the team, I will never forget these eight months,” she added.

“On the other side the situation of the company got much worse when I arrived, there was a market closure and I was professionally disappointed. When you go on a suicide mission you have to agree, I didn’t want to give up. I thank the players, it was difficult but we lived it together. We were united to the end. I gave my all and my soul“, he concluded.

Maradona stadium

The formations

Twelve absences at Sampdoria, Stankovic focuses on a 3-4-1-2 with Turk between the posts, Gunter, Amione and Murru in defence. In the middle with Rincon is the young Paoletti in his first start in the league, on the flanks Zanoli and Augello. Up front recovers captain Quagliarella in pairs Gabbiadini and Leris on the trocar. Special match at Maradona for the striker from Castellammare di Stabia who has already expressed his desire to continue playing to help Sampdoria return to Serie A.