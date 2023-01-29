Napoli still stretches to the top of Serie A. The Azzurri suffer but defeat Roma 2-1 at the ‘Maradona’ thanks to a goal in the 41st minute of the second half from Simeone and take them +13 over second-placed Inter. Kvaratskhelia dangerous at the start, then Kim risks an own goal. In the 17th minute Spalletti’s boys took the lead with a super goal from Osimhen, who tamed a cross from the Georgian champion with his chest and thigh and then unleashed his power on goal. In the second half Kvaratskhelia and Lozano devour the double, El Shaarawy finds the equal in the 75th minute but 4′ from the end the ‘Cholito’ decides, who entered for a few minutes in place of Osimhen. The Giallorossi remain firm at an altitude of 37 in sixth position, 16 lengths from the Neapolitans.

Roma approach the game well but shortly after the quarter of an hour it is Napoli who unlock the game with a goal from Victor Osimhen in his 14th center in this championship. The Nigerian center forward equaled his goalscoring record in Serie A with a splendid goal, which came after a triangulation between Mario Rui and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. The Georgian’s cross, soft and well calibrated, ends up on the body of the former Lille who behind Ibanez has the lucidity not to immediately attempt a header, but to tame the ball between two opponents and then to throw it behind Rui Patricio with a very strong right foot.

After the opening goal, Napoli managed the match well without taking any risks. The yellow and red opportunity comes in the last minute of added time with a shot from Spinazzola who calls Meret to intervene.

In the second half Napoli has the possibility to double. On a cross from Lozano, Kvara all alone in the wrong area made a very easy hook, frustrating a great opportunity. On a three-against-two restart it is then Lozano who calls Rui Patricio to make a big intervention. After half an hour Mourinho’s boys equalized: Zalewski’s cross and El Shaarawy’s deflection, good at taking time from Lozano and beating Meret.

In the final, when it seems that the draw has been written, Simeone’s third goal in this championship arrived. Just as happened at San Siro against Milan, Cholito found the goal of the match a handful of minutes from the end: suggestion from Zielinski, failure to close by Smalling, to the delight of the Argentine who stabs Rui Patricio and puts another stamp on the Scudetto race of Napoli.

Napoli-Roma 2-1, the goals (Video)