Naples (Reuters)

Napoli scored four goals in the first 21 minutes to crush Sassuolo 6-1 in the Italian Serie A on Saturday, reducing the gap with leaders Milan to four points.

Napoli have lost twice in their last three games to fall behind Milan and move away from the title race, but a third-placed victory over Sassuolo was necessary to keep their hopes of winning the league title for the first time since 1990.

Napoli did not face any difficulty and scored two goals from two corner kicks through defender Kalidou Koulibaly and striker Victor Osimane, making the score 2-0 after a quarter of an hour at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium.

Hirving Lozano continued a cross pass and scored, then Dries Mertens made the score 4-0 before the first 21 minutes passed, amid the suffering of Sassuolo.

Napoli waited until the 54th minute to score the fifth goal by Mertens, and Amir Rahmani completed the goals festival ten minutes before the end, then Sassuolo’s only goal came by Maxime Lopez.

Napoli’s tally of 70 points, four points ahead of Milan, who faces Fiorentina on Sunday, Sassuolo remained tenth with 46 points.