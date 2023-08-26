The blue club returns to where everything has changed, after the defeat at Empoli which marked the end-of-season watershed

Napoli returns to where everything has changed, from the post Empoli-Naples of April 2022 which marked the watershed between a painful defeat (3-2 comeback) and the beginning of only victories in that championship, then a prelude to the season of the third championship. The pre-match retreats, with lunches and dinners together in the form of briefings and discussions to cement the group, will again take place at Grand Hotel Serapis in Pozzuoli. The portal reports it Naples goal.

Napoli returns to the Grand Hotel Serapide for pre-match retreats — The Azzurri therefore restart from the Phlegrean amulet which, from Empoli onwards, experienced a path of resounding victories. Also a strategic location due to its proximity to the Maradona stadium and with the possibility of organizing conferences on site. The program for next weekend therefore includes training at the Maradona stadium Saturday, to then head to the Serapide Hotel for dinner and then resume Sunday morning with breakfast and muscle toning and thus get closer to the home debut in the 2023-2024 championship. See also Analysis: conclusions of the call for Rueda for the friendly



