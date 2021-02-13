The continuity of Gennaro Gattuso in Napoli began to be questioned. The auspicious image that he had shown in 2020, collided with several frustrations chained at the start of the new year: the defeat in the Italian Super Cup final against Juventus was joined by the recent elimination in the Italian Cup semifinals against Atalanta . And a new clash against Vecchia Signora, with the historical component that rivalry implies, loomed as a litmus test for the coach’s future.

And he approved it. At the Diego Maradona stadium, it was not a heroic night like those in which the Argentine star took the lead in the victory of the postponed south against the arrogant north, but the 1-0 was celebrated as a necessary relief to support the team .

The only goal of the match was made by Lorenzo Insigne, 31 minutes into the first half, with a powerful penalty right after Giorgio Chiellini’s infringement of Amir Rrahmani: a slap in the area from the Juve captain to the face of the Kosovar defender that Judge Daniele Doveri warned after the VAR call.

Insigne, in addition to dedicating the celebration to his partner for Valentine’s Day, reached his 100th goal with the Napoli jersey. The top scorer is Dries Mertens (131), ahead of Hamsik (121) and Maradona (115).

For Juventus, which had Cristiano Ronaldo from the start while Paulo Dybala did not even go to the bank, a seven-game streak was cut without losing, between the Italian Cup and Serie A, with six wins and a draw.

After an even first half in which the penalty play unleashed an emotionless match, the visit took over the complement and deserved to take something from the south. Between the lack of aim of Federico Chiesa and two providential saves by Alex Meret (he played in place of David Ospina, who was injured in the previous training) in the end, one before a turn in the small area of ​​Alvaro Morata and another against a Ronaldo’s header that came out in the middle, they held the three points for the Neapolitans who ended up defending with the 11 players in their area.

With the victory, Napoli reaches 40 points and remains in fourth place in Serie A (which gives the last place to the Champions League) with the same units as Roma and Lazio but better goal difference. Those of Andrea Pirlo, meanwhile, were third, with 42, but could not cut the distance to the leader Milan (49), who this Saturday visits Spezia.