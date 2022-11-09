Can you see Aurelio De Laurentiis in the role of the sheikh? The image may seem out of time given that Hallowen has passed and the carnival is far away, but the comparison holds up because the Naples built by the film producer today travels at a pace that only holds the Paris Saint-Germain of the Qataris. Indeed, to be honest, considering the 20 matches of the season, Spalletti’s Azzurri did very well in the Champions League too, where Messi and his teammates slipped to second place in the group, ending up having to face Bayern Munich in the second round. In short, this Naples is achieving something extraordinary, even if clearly nothing decisive for the title that will be awarded in June. But the numbers explain something. Only Juve of 2018-19 started better than this Napoli after 14 days (only 1 equal and 13 victories). But beyond purely numerical aspects, there is a factor that makes this Napoli’s escape solid: having won at the home of all the major pursuers: Milan, Atalanta, Lazio and Rome. And then a really deep squad that Spalletti is exploiting best of all through the five changes.