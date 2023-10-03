Napoli Real Madrid streaming and live TV: where to watch the Champions League match

NAPLES REAL MADRID STREAMING TV – This evening, Tuesday 3 October 2023, at 9pm Napoli and Real Madrid take to the field at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, a match valid for the group stage of the UEFA Champions League 2023-2024. Where to watch the Napoli Real Madrid match live on TV and live streaming? Sky Sports? Dazn? Mediaset? Below are all the answers on how and where to watch the final of the top European competition in detail:

Napoli Real Madrid: where to see it on TV

The Champions League match between Napoli and Real Madrid will be visible live on satellite TV on Sky Sport channels. Extensive pre- and post-match scheduled with interviews with the protagonists and in-studio comments with various guests and experts. Napoli Real Madrid kick-off is scheduled for 9pm today, Tuesday 3 October 2023.

Where to watch the match in live streaming

Live streaming of the match Champions League Napoli Real Madrid will be visible via the paid platform – reserved for Sky subscribers – SkyGo, on NOW and on Infinity +. In this article we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal way. Also because, let’s remember, piracy is a crime.

Match : Napoli Real Madrid

: Napoli Real Madrid Where : Diego Armando Maradona stadium, Naples

: Diego Armando Maradona stadium, Naples Date: Tuesday 3 October 2023

Tuesday 3 October 2023 Hours: 21

21 TV channel: Sky Sports

Sky Sports Streaming: SkyGo, NOW, Infinity+

WHERE TO WATCH THE FOOTBALL MATCHES IN STREAMING

Probable lineups

We have seen where to watch the Champions League final Napoli Real Madrid on TV and live streaming, but who plays? What are the probable lineups? Let’s see together what the two coaches’ choices could be for this evening’s match:

NAPLES (4-3-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Ostigard, Natan, Mario Rui; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia. All. Garcia.

REAL MADRID (4-3-1-2): Kepa; Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy; Modric, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior. Manager Ancelotti.