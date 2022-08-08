The contacts between Naples and Sassuolo for Giacomo Raspadori did not bring the parties closer: still 5 million separate de Laurentiis from Carnevali. Thus the Emilian striker took the field in Sassuolo’s debut in the Italian Cup against Modena. It is not a definitive stop, but a substantial slowdown in the dialogue due to the transfer of the attacker within the national team. Napoli has so far offered 30 million euros +5 bonuses, while the neroverde club is still at 35 + 5 bonuses.