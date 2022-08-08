The attacker is on the pitch with Sassuolo against Modena in the Italian Cup. De Laurentiis offers 30 + 5, but Carnevali does not want to go below 36 million Scamacca
The contacts between Naples and Sassuolo for Giacomo Raspadori did not bring the parties closer: still 5 million separate de Laurentiis from Carnevali. Thus the Emilian striker took the field in Sassuolo’s debut in the Italian Cup against Modena. It is not a definitive stop, but a substantial slowdown in the dialogue due to the transfer of the attacker within the national team. Napoli has so far offered 30 million euros +5 bonuses, while the neroverde club is still at 35 + 5 bonuses.
It is true that Carnevali already has the yes of Andrea Pinamonti, Raspadori’s replacement, in hand, but it is clear that he does not intend to go below the Scamacca quota: the center-forward, in fact, has moved to West Ham for 36 million plus 6 of bonus.
8 August – 18:19
