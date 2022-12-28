Between the market and the championship, Napoli is already thinking about the future because the match with Inter is looming but there are contractual situations to be resolved that require immediate insights.

Rrahmani and Di Lorenzo will soon be “renewed” in the wake of what has already been done for Anguissa and Lobotka while for Zielinski we are at the first approaches despite the 2024 deadline being close. This is because in the summer Piotr was close to saying goodbye, in fact it seemed that the Pole’s Neapolitan adventure was drawing to a close, and that the arrival of Raspadori and the return to 4-2-3-1 accompanied the former Empoli and Udinese to ‘exit. Something changed from Castel di Sangro onwards, when Spalletti began to convince himself that with the 4-3-3 Zielinski would guarantee greater continuity of performance than in the past. Thus, from the debut with Verona onwards the median has almost always been the same: Anguissa-Lobotka-Zielinski and now only the renewal of the latter is missing.

Piotr is doing very well in Naples, with his wife, son and dog he has found his dimension in the Campi Flegrei. This is why Anne never pushed to leave even when she knocked the Premier League, in the recent past and even in the remote one. Now, however, if I renew it, it will have to be her conditions, he would like to dictate them because it would be the last important contract of her career. Consequently, it will be necessary to find a meeting point with De Laurentiis, who is always very careful not to increase the wages of his players. From February Giuntoli will therefore have the mission to devote himself to the matter to seek a synthesis that satisfies the parties involved. If the renewal does not arrive before next summer, physiologically Zielinski will end up on the market because Napoli no longer want to bring their players to maturity as happened for example with Insigne. As a result, the club is still starting to look around thinking about possible alternatives. The names of Samardzic and Ounahi are at the top of the list of preferences of the blue scouting but for now they represent ideas to be followed up only in the event that the divorce from “Zielu” should be consummated.