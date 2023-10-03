domain

Vigliotti and his teammates tried to put up a strenuous resistance to the Arbeloa boys but obviously Gonzalo (who scored a brace) and his teammates led the way from the first to the last minute. Spagnoli ahead – right through Gonzalo – with a shot under the top corner in the 21st minute. From that moment, as easily foreseeable, Real raged and in three minutes closed the game: Angel headed the ball against the Italian goalkeeper Turi in the 37th minute while in the 40th minute Iker Bravo gave De Llanos the ball which the latter he converted it into 3-0. A whirlwind of changes in the second half but the result was never in question and Los Blancos still had a poker with Gonzalo following a deep throw from Perea. Azzurri still with zero points and Real at the top of the group with maximum points, together with Braga who beat Union Berlin.