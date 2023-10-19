Neymar’s injury put the Brazil National Team on alert. The Al-Hilal attacker from Saudi Arabia would be out of the field for at least eight months due to a cruciate ligament and meniscus injury.

The forward was beaten from the match that Brazil lost 2-0 against Uruguay, in Montevideo, on the fourth date of the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in North America, and it is the first confirmed absence of the five-time world champion to play against Colombia on November 16 in Barranquilla.

At 31 years old, Neymar suffers the most serious injury of his sporting career. On his Instagram account, he wrote a message in which he does not hide his sadness, but appreciates the support.

“It is a very sad moment, the worst. I know I’m strong but this time I’m going to need my friends (family and friends) even more. It’s not easy going through an injury and surgery, imagine going through all of this again after 4 months of recovery. I have faith, too much, but I put the strength in God’s hands so that he can renew mine. Thank you for the messages of support and affection,” wrote.

The controversial proposal of the owner of Napoli

This mishap sparked controversy in Europe, even though Neymar no longer plays on that continent. And as a result of his injury, the president of Napoli, Aurelius of Laurentis, He came out with heavy ammunition to criticize the obligation established by Fifa to release players who are called up to their national teams.

“32-year-old footballers should not have to play for national teams. The club should have the option of not loaning players or not sending them to friendlies. “If I pay 50 million and he comes back injured… Think about Neymar,” De Laurentis said.

Napoli only has two players of that age: Brazilian central defender Juan Jesús, who has not appeared in a call for his national team since 2014, and Portuguese midfielder Mário Rui, who has not played for his country since September 2022.

How would this idea affect the Colombian National Team?

If De Laurentis’s proposal were accepted, Colombia could not count on six of the players that Néstor Lorenzo has called up in the first four rounds of the tie.

The list would include Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, from Inter (35 years old), goalkeeper Camilo Vargas, from Atlas (34), full-back Frank Fabra, from Boca (32), midfielder Mateus Uribe, from Al-Sadd of Qatar (32 ), the substitute goalkeeper José Luis Chunga, from Medellín (32) and James Rodriguez, from Sao Paulo (32).

Two historical players who at some point were called up by Lorenzo, but who have not been called for the tie, would also be ruled out: goalkeeper David Ospina (35) and striker Radamel Falcao García (37).

