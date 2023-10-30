Santiago Giménez’s start to the season is being brilliant, in fact, in general the entire 2023 for the forward of the Mexican National Team and Feyenoord is plausible. The striker rose from the fall of being left out of the World Cup in December of last year and from there he built his way to being not only a star of the Eredivise, but also the fashion forward in Europe.
The work of the man trained within the ranks of Cruz Azul naturally could not go unnoticed and it is a fact that all of Europe follows his level on the field week by week thinking about a signing of the Mexican, no longer in the summer market, even There are those who are thinking of risking everything for his signature in January. One of the most interested clubs is Napoli, as they understand that Osimhen’s departure is increasingly viable, which is why the Mexican would be his replacement.
From Italy he assures that the Serie A champion team, Napoli, has defined Giménez as a direct replacement for the African striker and if the Nigerian, who is not happy within the club, in the end manages to force his departure from the celestial team in January , immediately the Neapolitan team, with the income they receive from the scorer, will present an offer for the signing of Santiago, today their first and only plan. Feyenoord pays its star for 100 million euros this winter.
