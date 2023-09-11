The Italian winger has already started treatment after the knockout in his right leg suffered during the national team
The instrumental tests carried out upon his return from playing with the national team highlighted an elongation of the soleus muscle of the right leg for Matteo Politano. The Italian striker has started treatment: he will have to miss at least the away games in Genoa and Braga for the first match of the Champions League.
