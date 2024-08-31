Napoli beat Parma 2-1 in a photo finish in the match of the third day of the Serie A 2024-2025. The result pushes the Azzurri coached by Conte to 6 points with a comeback signed in full recovery by goals from Lukaku and Anguissa. Parma, ahead with a penalty from Bonny, ends up knocked out and remains at 4 points.

The match

The start of the match is lively. Kvaratskhelia takes Napoli on his shoulders and single-handedly keeps the Emilian defense on edge with a couple of typical initiatives from his repertoire, with runs on the left and a comeback to finish. Parma has no fear and pushes forward whenever it can. In the 15th minute, the guests hit the posts twice in the space of a few seconds: Kowalski heads the ball off the crossbar, the move continues and Bonny hits the post. The alarm bell doesn’t induce Napoli to pay more attention. In the 19th minute, the Azzurri defense is breached, Meret brings down Bonny: penalty, which the Parma striker converts for 1-0.

Napoli pours into the opponent’s half in search of an equaliser, relying on Kvaratskhelia’s runs and Politano’s flashes. The Azzurri try, but always find an attentive Suzuki: the Japanese goalkeeper makes his presence felt when coming out and makes no mistakes between the posts, performing at 41′ in the most complicated intervention to neutralize the conclusion – obviously – of Kvaratskhelia. The duel is repeated at 55′ and the Japanese goalkeeper emerges victorious once again. Conte throws new signing Lukaku into the fray, Napoli’s pressure increases. In the 66th minute the Azzurri almost equalised: the crossbar blocked Buongiorno’s shotshooting after Kvaratskhelia’s measured free kick.

At 76′ Parma is reduced to 10 men due to Suzuki’s expulsionwho gets a second yellow card for a clumsy exit on Neres outside the area. With all the substitutions used up, the Emilians have to send defender Del Prato, an improvised goalkeeper in the last quarter of an hour, between the posts. Napoli, in numerical superiority, pitches its tents in the opponent’s half. In the final stages, everything happens. The VAR takes away a penalty awarded by the referee to the Azzurri. When the misstep seems inevitable, here comes the turnaround. In the 92nd minute, Lukaku tames the ball in the opponent’s area and scores with a powerful, angled left-footed shot: 1-1. In the 96th minute, Anguissa takes care of it. Imperious header on Neres’ cross, 2-1 and Napoli celebrates.