With videoNapoli has reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League with a great display of power. After the 2-0 win in the first leg, the Italians won 3-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt at home. Napoli thus reaches the last eight of the billion dollar ball for the first time.



Mar 15 2023

Victor Osimhen scored two goals in Naples. In the stoppage time of the first half, the Nigerian striker headed Napoli ahead, shortly after the break he tapped after a cross from captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

Piotr Zielinski determined the final score from a penalty kick after more than an hour. Zielinski himself was knocked to the ground by the Swiss Djibril Sow.

The match was preceded by riots in Naples. There are probably hundreds of German fans in Naples, although they did not have access to the stadium. The Italian authorities previously banned this for fear of disturbances. There were already fears that many Eintracht fans would not be deterred from making the trip anyway. See also LIVE | Zelensky: Ceasefire declared by Putin failed

Osimhen scores the 1-0 in Naples. © REUTERS







