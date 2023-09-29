The issue is delicate, because no slip-ups are allowed on the issue of racism, even involuntary ones. Now, having said that the videos recently published by Napoli with Victor Osimhen as the protagonist were not the happiest – to put it mildly – we also take note of the club’s clarification which, after having removed them, was keen to underline that it never intended to offend or make fun of his center forward. Moreover, to insinuate that Naples is racist means not knowing the history and spirit of that city or even of the club. Everything back, then? Not at all, the affair actually risks becoming an international political case.

At this point the question arises spontaneously: how much longer can the relationship between Osimhen and Napoli last? To the “normal” football dynamics (wages to be increased, contracts to be lengthened, super clauses to be defined…) are added decidedly more weighty elements, which further complicate, and not a little, the player-club relationships. It is true that football, in its magical simplicity, always offers the shortcut of goals and the affection of the fans – and the Neapolitan ones are truly extraordinary – as a way out, but one cannot always live in an extraordinary edition, one cannot continually scrutinize each other, studying and interpreting every move, every grimace, every word to draw up a daily summary of the aforementioned relationships. Maybe if something is broken, it’s better to acknowledge it and go our own way. Also to avoid ruining that magnificent album which has a shield as the last photo.