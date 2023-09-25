Garcia removes Osimhen. He takes it badly: the gesture addressed to the technician and what he means

A bit of nervousness in Napoli at the end of the match in Bologna. The coach, Rudi Garcia, replaced Victor Osimhen five minutes into the 90th minute and the Nigerian attacker – already nervous after having missed a penalty and with the score still at 0-0 – he showed two fingers as if to say ‘we could have remained with two strikers on the pitch’. Before sitting on the bench, Osimhen made another angry gesture and threw a jacket on the ground near the bench.

Garcia: “Osimhen? I spoke to him”

“Osimhen? The missed penalty is not a problem. I spoke with Osimhen about what was done on the occasion of the substitution, but what I say to the team remains between us”, the words of Rudi Garcia at the end of the match. Then to a subsequent question on the topic, the Napoli coach adds: “I have already expressed my opinion on Osimhen, I won’t say something twice. When someone has these reactions it’s because he’s not happy, but I have a squad of many players who they must be used.”

Osimhen hits the post and misses a penalty, Napoli scores 0-0 in Bologna and is -7 from Inter

Third match in a row in Serie A without the three points for the reigning Italian champions Napoli which do not go beyond a 0-0 draw in Bologna, after the defeat at home against Lazio and the draw in Genoa. Many opportunities were wasted by the Azzurri, the most sensational for Osimhen, who was replaced with controversy at the end: a post in the 5th minute and a missed penalty in the 72nd minute, kicked wide. In the standings, Garcia’s team is in seventh place with 8 points together with Frosinone, -7 behind leaders Inter. Thiago Motta’s team is eleventh with 6 points like Sassuolo.

Napoli started strong straight away. Not even five minutes on the clock and Raspadori finds a perfect corridor to send Osimhen towards goal: in front of Skorupski however the Nigerian hits the post, a slight deviation from the Polish goalkeeper being decisive. Shortly afterwards, bad news arrives for Bologna: Posch stops due to a muscle problem and is replaced by De Silvestri.

The Neapolitans are in control of the operations but are struggling to create other scoring opportunities because Bologna covers themselves well and when they have the ball they even try to restart, even if with poor results. The challenge increasingly takes on the features of a chess game. At the end of the half there was only time for a left-footed shot from Raspadori from distance, without success.

The second half continues in the same way: Napoli wins the game, Bologna remains in the defensive phase and try to restart. The show is based on some solid play from the single: Kvaratskhelia lights up at times, Raspadori very little, Osimhen never in the second half. And the exit of Lucumì, the second injured player at Bologna (muscle problem) after Posch, doesn’t change anything either.

The two coaches shuffle the cards, looking for a spark that can upset the balance. In the 27th minute the Italian champions create the conditions for the goal Zielinski invents for Kvaratskhelia, who puts it in the center and earns a penalty for a handball by Calafiori. Osimhen appears from the spot, but sensationally shoots wide: it is the fourth game in a row without finding the net for last championship’s top scorer. The final was all Napoli’s forcing with Bologna’s defense holding firm. Osimhen’s disappointment with Garcia at the time of the substitution should be noted: he would have wanted a finish with the two strikers, and he told him so in French.

